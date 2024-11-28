Sri Lanka Police launches its updated website with improved public services

The official website of the Sri Lanka Police has been updated with a new look and launched yesterday (November 27) for public access.

The launch took place at the Ministry of Public Security located in the ‘Suhurupaya’ building in Battaramulla, under the patronage of the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala.

The public can access the new Sri Lanka Police website via www.police.lk, which will be continuously updated with features including information from the Police Media Division, special events, news, photos, videos, and more.

This new website is a creation of the Information Technology Division of Sri Lanka Police.

Additionally, the website provides the ability to apply for police clearance reports and submit complaints online.

In the future, the Police Information Technology Division plans to integrate more technical features into the website to enhance user convenience.