Sri Lanka President appoints new Chairman and members to National Police Commission
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (May 16) appointed a new Chairman and members to Sri Lanka’s National Police Commission (NPC).
Accordingly, retired High Court Judge Lalith Ekanayake was appointed as Chairman of the NPC.
Latest Headlines
- Price of 50kg of MOP fertilizer (Bandi Pohora) reduced by Rs. 4,500 May 16, 2023
- Japan provides $ 4.6 Million through FAO to boost paddy production in Sri Lanka May 16, 2023
- Sri Lanka President appoints new Chairman and members to National Police Commission May 16, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar May 16, 2023
- Danno Budunge song to be listed as a National Heritage of Sri Lanka May 16, 2023
- One person killed and another injured in a shooting in Weligama May 16, 2023
- Sri Lanka President removes three Governors – substitute appointments on Wednesday May 15, 2023