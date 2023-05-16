May 16 2023 May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka President appoints new Chairman and members to National Police Commission

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (May 16) appointed a new Chairman and members to Sri Lanka’s National Police Commission (NPC).

Accordingly, retired High Court Judge Lalith Ekanayake was appointed as Chairman of the NPC.

