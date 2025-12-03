Sri Lanka President approves Rs. 25,000 aid for each affected student

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has decided to grant Rs. 25,000 to every school student affected by floods and landslides to support their educational activities.

Accordingly, the President’s Fund will disburse the necessary funds to the students in need.