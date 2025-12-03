Dec 03 2025 December 3, 2025 December 3, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka President approves Rs. 25,000 aid for each affected student

Posted by Editor on December 3, 2025 - 12:57 pm

President's fund Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has decided to grant Rs. 25,000 to every school student affected by floods and landslides to support their educational activities.

Accordingly, the President’s Fund will disburse the necessary funds to the students in need.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY