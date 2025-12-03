India sends urgent medical aid and personnel to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on December 3, 2025 - 11:43 am

An Indian Air Force C-17A aircraft carrying urgent medical assistance arrived in Sri Lanka last evening (December 02).

The consignment included critical medicines, advanced medical equipment, and deployable field facilities to support the country’s ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The relief materials were officially handed over by H.E. Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India, and received on behalf of the Sri Lanka Army by Major General Tiral de Silva, Director General of the Army.

The cargo also contained two fully equipped field hospitals designed for rapid deployment in emergency zones. One of these hospitals is scheduled to be set up in Welimada to support ongoing humanitarian efforts.

In addition, India has sent 73 medical professionals, including doctors, physicians, anaesthesiologists, and other specialised staff, to provide on-ground medical support in the areas where it is most needed.

This assistance highlights India’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka during its time of urgent need.