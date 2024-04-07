Sri Lanka President calls on youth to lead nation forward through Government initiatives

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the government’s commitment to leading Sri Lanka towards prosperity by 2048 through transformative changes in modern agriculture, tourism, and the energy sector.

Addressing the “Let’s Start with Me” Anuradhapura District Youth Conference on Saturday (April 06), he underscored the vital role of youth in advancing this journey while cautioning against the distractions of slogans and arguments.

During the conference, held at Koombichchankulam lake, President Wickremesinghe engaged with a large number of young participants from the Anuradhapura district, addressing their concerns first-hand.

He pledged immediate solutions to many of their problems and instructed officials to take action on others.

Responding to questions, the President assured the youth that academic certificates should not dictate their futures, expressing his commitment to creating ample job opportunities in the evolving Sri Lankan landscape.

He also announced plans to ensure that thirteen years of education continue beyond the General Certificate of Education.

President Wickremesinghe detailed forthcoming economic reforms, including legalizing agreements with international bodies like the International Monetary Fund and presenting economic restructuring laws in May.

He outlined strategies to extend the repayment period for Sri Lanka’s foreign debt to 2042, alleviate debt burdens, and expedite the establishment of an export-oriented economy.

Moreover, he emphasized the government’s dedication to equipping youth with modern technology to directly contribute to the nation’s economy.

(President’s Media)