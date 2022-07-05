Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa suddenly came to the Parliament – MPs protested with the slogan “Go Home Gota”

Sri Lanka President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has suddenly arrived for the parliamentary session today (July 05) without prior notice.

The President reported to Parliament for the last time on April 07th.

Meanwhile, while addressing the Parliament yesterday (July 04), MP Wimal Weerawansa said that the President is not even visible.

The President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who came to Parliament today (July 05) has sat next to Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Parliament.

Moreover, the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa also came to the Parliament after some time today (July 05).

Today the Prime Minister made a statement to the Parliament about the government’s solutions to the prevailing situation in the country, and the MPs were seen shouting at the President to go home (Go Home Gota) while obstructing the statement.

The President was also seen watching the protest with a smiling face.

However, the speaker decided to adjourn the parliament for 10 minutes due to the protest of the MPs.