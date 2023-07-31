Sri Lanka President grants approval to import chicken

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has granted approval for importing chicken for food industrial purposes considering the increased demand in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Colombo today (July 31), Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando expressed that the decision was reached during a special discussion chaired by the President regarding the cost of living.

According to the Minister, this decision was reached in order to reduce the suffering of the people due to the high prices of chicken in the market.

In addition, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the agricultural authorities to prepare a program to provide chicken and eggs at an affordable price to the people through increasing production in the future.

However, the President had also instructed them to take necessary measures to import parent birds in order to produce more chicks through breeder farms.