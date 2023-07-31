Inflation in Sri Lanka drops to single-digit levels in July

Posted by Editor on July 31, 2023 - 7:07 pm

Sri Lanka’s inflation dropped to 6.3% in July 2023, reported the Department of Census and Statistics today (July 31).

It added that the overall rate of inflation measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) dropped from 12% in June 2023.

The Department of Census and Statistics noted that food inflation decreased to -1.4% in July 2023 from 4.1% in June 2023.