Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from July 31, 2023

Posted by Editor on August 1, 2023 - 8:00 am

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from midnight on July 31, 2023.

Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) have revised their fuel prices.

The price of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 20 per litre, while the price of 95 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 10 per litre.

The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 358.

However, the price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 2, bringing down the price to Rs. 308 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 10 per litre. The new price of Kerosene will be Rs. 226.

Accordingly, the new prices are as follows: