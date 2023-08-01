Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from July 31, 2023
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from midnight on July 31, 2023.
Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) have revised their fuel prices.
The price of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 20 per litre, while the price of 95 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 10 per litre.
The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 358.
However, the price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 2, bringing down the price to Rs. 308 per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 10 per litre. The new price of Kerosene will be Rs. 226.
Accordingly, the new prices are as follows:
- Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 348 (Increased by Rs. 20)
- Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 375 (Increased by Rs. 10)
- Super Diesel – Rs. 358 (Increased by Rs. 12)
- Auto Diesel – Rs. 308 (Reduced by Rs. 2)
- Kerosene – Rs. 226 (Reduced by Rs. 10)
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- First Sinopec fuel cargo commence discharging August 1, 2023
- Lal Sarath Kumara passes away August 1, 2023
- SLTB Bus falls down precipice, injuring 18 in Watawala August 1, 2023
- Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023
- Inflation in Sri Lanka drops to single-digit levels in July July 31, 2023