SLTB Bus falls down precipice, injuring 18 in Watawala

Posted by Editor on August 1, 2023 - 8:31 am

At least 18 people were injured after a bus veered off the road and fell down a precipice on the Colombo-Hatton main road early this morning (August 01).

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus heading from Colombo to Nuwara Eliya had skidded off the road while trying to make way for a bus coming from the opposite direction near the Watawala Sinhala Vidyalaya at around 4:30 AM.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Watawala Divisional Hospital and those who were severely injured were transferred to the Nawalapitiya District Hospital.

Reportedly, at least 100 passengers had been inside the bus at the time of the accident.