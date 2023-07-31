Sri Lanka suspends use of rice to make beer and feed animals

July 31, 2023

Sri Lanka decided to immediately suspend the use of rice for the production of animal feed and beer.

This decision has been taken to face the future food shortage due to the current dry weather. Paddy farmers are currently facing a severe crisis due to the dry weather.

If there is no significant rainfall in the coming days, there may be a shortage of rice, as the expected paddy harvest for the Yala Season cannot be reaped, the Ministry of Agriculture stated.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has given relevant instructions to the Ministry Secretary to suspend the use of rice for the beer production and feed for animals.