Sri Lanka suspends use of rice to make beer and feed animals
Posted by Editor on July 31, 2023 - 12:13 pm
Sri Lanka decided to immediately suspend the use of rice for the production of animal feed and beer.
This decision has been taken to face the future food shortage due to the current dry weather. Paddy farmers are currently facing a severe crisis due to the dry weather.
If there is no significant rainfall in the coming days, there may be a shortage of rice, as the expected paddy harvest for the Yala Season cannot be reaped, the Ministry of Agriculture stated.
Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has given relevant instructions to the Ministry Secretary to suspend the use of rice for the beer production and feed for animals.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka suspends use of rice to make beer and feed animals July 31, 2023
- Sri Lankan woman crosses borders to marry Indian man, plans to stay in India July 31, 2023
- At least 44 killed in Pakistan suicide bombing during political rally July 31, 2023
- Sri Lanka hit by record brain drain, but some stay to rebuild July 30, 2023
- Youth killed in shooting at Keselwatta in Colombo July 30, 2023