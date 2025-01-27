Sri Lanka President issues extraordinary gazette on vehicle imports

An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued today (January 27) regarding the import of vehicles to Sri Lanka.

The relevant gazette was issued by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, exercising the powers granted to him as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

This gazette notification was issued under the authority of the Finance Minister, in accordance with Section 20, Sub-Section 4(1), and Section 14 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969, as amended by Act No. 48 of 1985 and Act No. 28 of 1987.

The regulations outlined in the gazette pertain to vehicle imports.

Accordingly, the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs has been authorized to release any goods imported based on a Letter of Credit (LC) established during the period from December 18, 2024, to January 27, 2025, in compliance with the provisions of the Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 14 of 2024, referred to in Regulation No. 4, and which arrived at any port or airport in Sri Lanka during the period from December 18, 2024, to July 31, 2025.