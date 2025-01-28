TRCSL mandates registration of RF-emitting devices, including IMEI-enabled devices

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has announced that starting today (January 28), all radio frequency (RF)-emitting devices must be registered with the commission to operate legally.

This includes devices requiring International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) registration.

TRCSL Director General, Air Vice Marshal Bandula Herath, emphasized that electromagnetic energy (EME)-emitting devices such as cell phones, wireless networks, drones, radar systems, and other industrial and medical equipment must comply with the new regulations.

Users must provide the relevant model number of their devices to obtain proper permission.

The move is intended to ensure the availability of high-quality, certified electronic devices and tackle the numerous issues caused by the purchase of illegally imported devices.

Addressing Illegal Imports

The Director General highlighted several key reasons for the decision:

The illegal importation of electronic devices has resulted in significant tax revenue losses for the government.

for the government. Many devices currently available in the market are not registered with the TRCSL, leading to operational and security issues.

The initiative aims to curb illegal imports, enhance security, and streamline mobile device tracking across Sri Lanka.

To enforce this, non-registered IMEI-enabled RF-emitting devices will be unable to connect to telecommunication operators’ networks from today onward. However, devices already connected before today will not be affected.

Foreigners and New Imports

Foreigners arriving in Sri Lanka will not be impacted by this regulation concerning the devices they bring with them. However, individuals who import or bring new IMEI-enabled RF-emitting devices into the country must register these devices through TRCSL’s online registration system to ensure compliance.

Automated System by Month-End

To simplify enforcement, the TRCSL plans to launch an automated system by the end of this month, which will identify whether devices are registered. This system is expected to improve efficiency in identifying illegal devices and ensuring compliance.

IMEI Verification and Functionality

An International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is a unique 15-digit number assigned to every phone. It helps identify the marketing name and manufacturer of the device. The IMEI number can be located by entering *#06# on the phone keypad or checking inside the device under the battery.

The TRCSL has also introduced an easy method for users to verify their IMEI numbers. Consumers can send an SMS to 1909 in the following format:

IMEI [space] 15-digit IMEI number

This initiative will allow authorities to block unauthorized or stolen devices from accessing local networks.