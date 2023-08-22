Sri Lanka President meets Prime Minister of Singapore

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has held discussions with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong today (August 22).

During the meeting between President Wickremesinghe and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the leaders focused on reinforcing collaborative efforts between the two nations, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The PMD added the two leaders emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation and explored avenues for increased economic involvement.

Sri Lanka signs MoU with Singapore to collaborate on carbon credits

Sri Lanka today (August 22) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore to collaborate on carbon credits within the framework of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Under the provisions of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries have the opportunity to collaborate effectively with the objective of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions through international carbon trading.

Accordingly, a cooperative understanding concerning carbon neutrality within the framework of the Paris Agreement was established between the governments of Sri Lanka and Singapore this afternoon.

The MOU was formalised in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Singapore on Monday (August 21) for a two-day official visit.