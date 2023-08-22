Cause of death of two inmates at Galle Prison revealed

Posted by Editor on August 22, 2023 - 2:45 pm

The cause behind the deaths of two inmates at the Galle Prison has been identified as a rare and serious illness called Meningococcal disease caused by a bacteria.

This was confirmed as per preliminary investigations done on the two deceased inmates, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that sixteen other inmates are currently receiving treatment for the same infection.

Symptoms such as fever and phlegm have been observed among the infected inmates.

On Monday evening (August 21), two inmates of the Galle Prison were reported dead while five others were hospitalised due to an illness which remained unidentified.

Meanwhile, the Prisons Department has disclosed that the two deceased inmates were remand prisoners who had suddenly become ill and had died.

