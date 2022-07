Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to prorogue Parliament with effect from midnight today (July 28).

According to the extraordinary gazette notification issued by Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, the new Parliament session will begin at 10:30 AM on the 03rd of August 2022.

The directive has been issued by the President in terms of powers vested in him through Article 70 of the Constitution.