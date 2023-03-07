Sri Lanka President says China’s assurances to restructure Sri Lanka’s debt received and forwarded to IMF

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that Sri Lanka has received a new letter from Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM Bank), confirming the assurances given by the Chinese government to restructure Sri Lanka’s debt.

Accordingly, a Letter of Intent signed by Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Finance Minister and Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe on the assurances received from Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor has been forwarded to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made this remark delivering a special statement in Parliament of Sri Lanka on the current state of the country’s economy and the progress of the negotiations with the IMF.