Sri Lanka President says If collapsed economy can be rebuilt, cricket can also be revived

Posted by Editor on November 15, 2023 - 8:31 am

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe underscored his desire for a resurgence of cricket in the country, linking its revival to the broader economic recovery.

He made these remarks in response to a journalist’s inquiry during a meeting with heads of media organizations at the Presidential Secretariat Tuesday afternoon (November 14).

The purpose of the meeting was to brief media heads on the Budget 2024, with representation from print and electronic media.

Expanding on the significance of this year’s budget, the President asserted its transformative impact on the nation’s economy and politics.

His primary objective is the restoration of the country’s fractured economy, emphasizing a non-political approach to achieving this goal.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the United National Party (UNP), he noted setbacks but highlighted the party’s commitment to truthfulness.

Acknowledging the forthcoming political competition, the President prioritized liberating the country from financial distress as his foremost duty.

Once achieved, he expressed a commitment to addressing other national concerns beyond economic recovery.

Mahinda Siriwardena, the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Senior Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs, along with Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, provided an extensive overview of the foundations and details of the 2024 budget.

The gathering included the presence of Mass Media and Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena, Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka and President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake.

(President’s Media)