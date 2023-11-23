Sri Lanka President says Presidential, Parliamentary Elections will be held in 2024

Posted by Editor on November 23, 2023 - 7:36 am

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that Presidential and Parliamentary elections will take place in 2024.

He made the announcement in Parliament of Sri Lanka on Wednesday (November 22) during the Budget Debate.

Ranil Wickremesinghe further said, the Provincial Council Election, and the Local Government Election will be held in 2025.