British High Commissioner meets NPP Leader

Posted by Editor on November 23, 2023 - 7:21 am

A meeting between the British High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Andrew Patrick and the leader of the National People’s Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake was held at Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) headquarters on Wednesday (November 22).

According to the NPP, they have discussed the current economic and political situation in Sri Lanka including undemocratic behaviour of the government by not holding elections.

Mr. Tom Soper, the first secretary of the political department of the British High Commission and Vijitha Herath, the National Executive member of the NPP, were also present at the discussion.