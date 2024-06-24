Sri Lanka President to address nation on economic progress
Posted by Editor on June 24, 2024 - 6:24 pm
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will address the nation on Wednesday (June 26), at 8:00 PM, as announced by the Government Information Department.
In his speech, the President is expected to update the public on the country’s current economic situation and the progress made in restructuring foreign debt. There is widespread speculation that he might declare Sri Lanka’s emergence from bankruptcy.
Additionally, the national secretary of the United National Party (UNP), Ravi Karunanayake, mentioned on June 23 that the President’s announcement will offer significant relief to the people.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President to address nation on economic progress June 24, 2024
- Sathasivam Viyalendiran sworn in as State Minister of Trade and Environment June 24, 2024
- Sri Lankan President: Nation cannot prosper under leaders who abandon it during crisis June 24, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Treasury Halts Borrowing from State Banks June 24, 2024
- LTTE Remains a Banned Organization in the UK June 23, 2024