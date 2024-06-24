Sri Lanka President to address nation on economic progress

Posted by Editor on June 24, 2024 - 6:24 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will address the nation on Wednesday (June 26), at 8:00 PM, as announced by the Government Information Department.

In his speech, the President is expected to update the public on the country’s current economic situation and the progress made in restructuring foreign debt. There is widespread speculation that he might declare Sri Lanka’s emergence from bankruptcy.

Additionally, the national secretary of the United National Party (UNP), Ravi Karunanayake, mentioned on June 23 that the President’s announcement will offer significant relief to the people.