Sathasivam Viyalendiran sworn in as State Minister of Trade and Environment

MP Sathasivam Viyalendiran was sworn in as the State Minister of Trade and Environment before Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

This announcement was made by the President’s Media Division (PMD).

MP Sathasivam Viyalendiran represents the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

