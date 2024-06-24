Sathasivam Viyalendiran sworn in as State Minister of Trade and Environment
June 24, 2024
MP Sathasivam Viyalendiran was sworn in as the State Minister of Trade and Environment before Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.
This announcement was made by the President’s Media Division (PMD).
MP Sathasivam Viyalendiran represents the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the Parliament of Sri Lanka.
