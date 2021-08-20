Sri Lanka President to deliver a special statement

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation, says the President’s Spokesman.

The time and date regarding the statement are expected to be announced later.

The focus of the President’s address is likely to fall on the prevailing pandemic and economic situation of the country.

The President is due to call on the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters this morning to inform them of the situation in Sri Lanka.

The Chief Prelates yesterday in a letter to the President requested that an island wide lockdown for at least a week be imposed owing to the coronavirus situation.