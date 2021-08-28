Sri Lanka receives 2.3 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines

Another 2.3 million doses of the Chinese manufactured Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine reached Sri Lanka today.

The consignment also includes the 300,000 Sinopharm vaccines donated by People Liberation Army of China to the Sri Lanka Army.

The rest of the vaccines were delivered as a part of a purchase order placed by Sri Lanka’s State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC).

The SriLankan Airlines UL 869 flight arrived from Beijing, China and landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport at 5.20 this morning.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said accordingly the number of Sinopharm vaccine doses received by Sri Lanka will increase to 18 million while seven million doses have been supplied by China in the month of August alone.

As of yesterday, 4,863,109 individuals have been fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm jab in Sri Lanka.