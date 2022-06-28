Sri Lanka seeks Fuel Credit Line from Qatar
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kachana Wijesekera says that he met with the Deputy Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and discussed a possible Credit Line facility for Petroleum and Gas supply.
He tweeted that funds have been allocated for medical supplies and the Qatar Fund for Development will consider the request for a credit facility and support the International monetary fund (IMF) program for Sri Lanka.
Credit line from India, Credit line from Qatar and who will be the next.