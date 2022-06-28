Jun 28 2022 June 28, 2022 June 28, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lanka seeks Fuel Credit Line from Qatar

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kachana Wijesekera says that he met with the Deputy Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and discussed a possible Credit Line facility for Petroleum and Gas supply.

He tweeted that funds have been allocated for medical supplies and the Qatar Fund for Development will consider the request for a credit facility and support the International monetary fund (IMF) program for Sri Lanka.

