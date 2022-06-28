Jun 28 2022 June 28, 2022 June 28, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister met Qatar’s Energy Affairs State Minister

Posted in
Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera with Qatar’s Energy Affairs State Minister and President and CEO of Qatar Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera with Qatar’s Energy Affairs State Minister and President and CEO of Qatar Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera today (June 28) met with Qatar’s Energy Affairs State Minister and President and CEO of Qatar Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, to discuss the supply of petroleum needs.

The two ministers discussed the supply of petroleum products, liquid petrochemical gas (LPG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka to overcome the energy crisis with the assistance of Qatar Energy and the Qatar Development Fund.

Share on FB