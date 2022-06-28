Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister met Qatar’s Energy Affairs State Minister

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera today (June 28) met with Qatar’s Energy Affairs State Minister and President and CEO of Qatar Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, to discuss the supply of petroleum needs.

The two ministers discussed the supply of petroleum products, liquid petrochemical gas (LPG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka to overcome the energy crisis with the assistance of Qatar Energy and the Qatar Development Fund.