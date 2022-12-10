Sri Lanka sees rise in workers’ remittances in November 2022

Sri Lanka workers’ remittances have increased to US$ 384.4 million in November 2022, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said.

Accordingly, the cumulative figure for the first eleven months of the year (January – November) is reported as US$ 3,313.9 million.

Sri Lanka had observed an increase of 12% in workers’ remittances in October 2022 compared to the inflows recorded in October 2021.

According to the statistics by CBSL, worker remittances had increased to US$ 355.4 million in October 2022 from US$ 317.4 in September 2022.