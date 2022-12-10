Dec 10 2022 December 10, 2022 December 10, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka sees rise in workers’ remittances in November 2022

Sri Lanka Rupee vs US Dollar

Sri Lanka workers’ remittances have increased to US$ 384.4 million in November 2022, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said.

Accordingly, the cumulative figure for the first eleven months of the year (January – November) is reported as US$ 3,313.9 million.

Sri Lanka had observed an increase of 12% in workers’ remittances in October 2022 compared to the inflows recorded in October 2021.

According to the statistics by CBSL, worker remittances had increased to US$ 355.4 million in October 2022 from US$ 317.4 in September 2022.

