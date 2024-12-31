Sri Lanka sets record with 312,836 migrants abroad for employment in 2024

2024 marks a historic milestone for Sri Lanka, with 312,836 individuals migrating abroad for employment, the highest annual figure ever recorded.

This surpasses the previous peak set in 2022, highlighting a growing trend in labor migration over recent years.

Between 2019 and 2024, an estimated 1.3 million Sri Lankans sought employment opportunities overseas, reflecting the increasing reliance on foreign jobs. This year, the record-breaking total includes 185,162 male workers and 127,674 female workers.

Kuwait emerged as the top destination, welcoming 77,546 Sri Lankan workers, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 51,550 workers. Emerging destinations like South Korea, Israel, and Japan also saw significant growth.

According to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, 7,098 Sri Lankans secured jobs in South Korea, 9,665 in Israel, and 8,665 in Japan—substantial increases compared to previous years.

The economic impact of this migration is evident in remittance inflows. By November 2024, Sri Lanka had received USD 6,462 million in foreign exchange from its expatriate workforce, underscoring the critical role of labor migration in sustaining the national economy.

For comparison, 2023 saw 297,584 Sri Lankans migrating for work, comprising 164,680 male and 132,904 female workers. The steady rise in migration reflects the growing importance of foreign employment for many Sri Lankans amidst ongoing economic challenges.