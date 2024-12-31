Two suspects remanded over incident involving NPP MPs at Bingiriya factory

Two suspects arrested in connection with an incident involving two National People’s Power (NPP) parliamentarians at the Bingiriya factory premises yesterday (December 30) have been remanded.

The suspects were produced before the Hettiapola Magistrate’s Court, where Acting Magistrate A.C.A. Salaam ordered their remand until January 7, 2025. On that date, they are also scheduled to appear in an identification parade.

The arrests followed a complaint filed by MP Wijesiri Basnayake with the Kuliyapitiya Divisional Crime Investigation Unit.

The incident occurred yesterday evening at a garment factory in the Bingiriya area of Kurunegala. Puttalam District NPP MP Ajith Gihan Fernando and Kurunegala District NPP MP Wijesiri Basnayake had visited the factory to address concerns regarding transportation facilities for factory workers.

After an hour-long discussion within the factory premises, the MPs encountered strong opposition from a group involved in providing transportation services to the workers as they exited the premises.