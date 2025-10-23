Sri Lanka strengthens security measures at Bandaranaike International Airport

Posted by Editor on October 23, 2025 - 5:46 pm

A high-level meeting was held today (October 23) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, jointly chaired by Deputy Minister of Ports and Aviation Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku and Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

The discussion focused on strengthening the overall security of Sri Lanka’s main international airport. Addressing the gathering, the Defence Secretary highlighted the importance of maintaining the highest level of security at the airport, stressing its key role in national security, economic growth, and international connectivity.

He also underlined the need to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers, airline crew, airport staff, and everyone involved in airport operations. Commending the dedication of all stakeholders, he called for continuous coordination to maintain the highest standards of safety and security at the airport.

The meeting also covered issues such as curbing illegal activities, improving coordination among different agencies, and enhancing response mechanisms to potential threats. Participants discussed their experiences, identified challenges, and proposed practical steps to strengthen current procedures.

It was agreed to establish a comprehensive mechanism to streamline the efforts of all relevant institutions, promoting closer collaboration and a more efficient approach to airport security management.

Following the meeting, the Deputy Minister, the Defence Secretary, and senior officials conducted an inspection tour of the airport to review existing security measures.

Senior officers from the tri-forces, police, and other government agencies also attended the discussions.