Sri Lanka to launch single preschool syllabus from 2026

Posted by Editor on October 23, 2025 - 12:47 pm

Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya announced that a single islandwide curriculum will be introduced for all preschools in Sri Lanka starting from 2026.

She made this announcement while chairing the Parliamentary Subcommittee on Education Reforms meeting held in Parliament yesterday (October 22). Responding to questions raised by Members of Parliament, the Prime Minister said the framework for the Early Childhood Education Curriculum has already been completed.

She further stated that training for officials who will train nearly 19,000 preschool teachers is scheduled to begin on November 25, 2025. These training programs will be conducted across all provinces to ensure that preschool teachers are fully prepared to teach according to the new curriculum framework.

Dr. Amarasuriya stressed that the government’s policy is not to close schools but to integrate and develop them to improve the quality of education and provide equal learning opportunities for every student.

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewe, officials from the National Institute of Education, and other senior ministry representatives.