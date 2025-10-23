Sri Lanka to launch single preschool syllabus from 2026
Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya announced that a single islandwide curriculum will be introduced for all preschools in Sri Lanka starting from 2026.
She made this announcement while chairing the Parliamentary Subcommittee on Education Reforms meeting held in Parliament yesterday (October 22). Responding to questions raised by Members of Parliament, the Prime Minister said the framework for the Early Childhood Education Curriculum has already been completed.
She further stated that training for officials who will train nearly 19,000 preschool teachers is scheduled to begin on November 25, 2025. These training programs will be conducted across all provinces to ensure that preschool teachers are fully prepared to teach according to the new curriculum framework.
Dr. Amarasuriya stressed that the government’s policy is not to close schools but to integrate and develop them to improve the quality of education and provide equal learning opportunities for every student.
The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewe, officials from the National Institute of Education, and other senior ministry representatives.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to launch single preschool syllabus from 2026 October 23, 2025
- Sri Lanka Prisons Chief calls for hanging of major drug traffickers October 23, 2025
- 10-hour water cut in several areas of Colombo today October 23, 2025
- ‘Sri Lankan Day’ to be celebrated in Colombo from December 12 to 14, 2025 October 22, 2025
- Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman shot dead October 22, 2025