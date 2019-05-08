Sri Lanka will allow duty free import of security scanners and metal detectors to be used at hotels, schools or other companies, State Minister for Finance Eran Wickramaratne said.

“We will be allowing duty free imports of x-rays, vehicle scanners and hand-held metal detectors,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“This is not only for tourism but for all sector who will need it. The HS codes will be announced today,” Wickramaratne said.

“If there is a need for addtional equipment we will include them.”

Three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka were hit by a series of bombs on April 21, killing over 250 persons including 42 tourists, and wounding over 500.

The goverment has also announced a debt relief program for tourism businesses, as tourist arrivals have fallen.

(ECONOMYNEXT)