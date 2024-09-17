Sri Lanka to deploy 63,000 Police officers for 2024 Presidential Election security

Sri Lanka Police state that 63,000 officers will be deployed for duties during the 2024 Presidential Election.

The Police Headquarters indicated that these officers will be assigned to secure polling stations, vote counting centers, and other related operations.

Meanwhile, the police announced that the military will be deployed to secure key economic locations. Additionally, 10,000 Civil Security personnel are expected to assist the police.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) will also be assigned to mobile patrols.

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles stated that the police have been instructed to use maximum force if any individual acts disruptively at polling stations on election day.