Undistributed poll cards available for pickup at post offices from September 18-21
People who haven’t received their poll cards can pick them up from the nearest post office between September 18 and September 21, 2024, according to Post Master General Ruwan Sathkumara.
So far, 97% of the poll cards (16,650,000 cards) for the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka have been sent out, but distribution was halted on September 14, 2024.
Election Commission Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayake stated that if the name on the poll card doesn’t match your national identity card, there is no need to worry.
The national identity card is the primary document you need. You can also obtain a certificate from the Grama Niladhari to confirm your identity.
Additionally, the fine for fraudulently declaring votes has been increased to up to Rs. 200,000, and offenders may face up to one year in prison.
This change is under the Election (Special Provisions) Act No. 23 of 2023. Previously, the fine was only Rs. 500.
