Sri Lanka introduces special phone numbers to report election law violations

Posted by Editor on September 17, 2024 - 1:19 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has introduced several special telephone numbers for the Election Dispute Resolution Unit.

These numbers are provided to ensure that inquiries regarding the upcoming presidential election in Sri Lanka on September 21, 2024, are conducted freely and fairly, and to report any violations of election laws and irregularities during the election process.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has requested the public to promptly report relevant incidents to the special unit established at the Election Secretariat in Rajagiriya.