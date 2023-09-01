Sri Lanka to discontinue QR code based National Fuel Pass from today (September 01)

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2023 - 12:57 pm

The QR code based National Fuel Pass system will be discontinued in Sri Lanka with effect from today (September 01).

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera revealed this at a special press briefing held this afternoon (September 01).

QR code based fuel quota system (National Fuel Pass) was implemented at fuel stations across Sri Lanka in August 2022 due to the fuel shortage caused by the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.