Sinopec Lanka announces retail fuel prices for Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on September 1, 2023 - 11:38 am
Sinopec Lanka today (September 01) announced its retail fuel prices for Sri Lanka.
Accordingly, prices are as follows:
- Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 358
- Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 414
- Super Diesel – Rs. 356
- Auto Diesel – Rs. 338
- Kerosene – Rs. 231
Sinopec Energy Lanka, a Beijing-based leading international petroleum company, has officially commenced its business operations in Sri Lanka by starting fuel supply at its first filling station in Sri Lanka established in Mattegoda, Colombo from August 30, 2023.
Related Articles:
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- India increases financial allocation for grant projects in Sri Lanka September 1, 2023
- Sri Lanka returns another $100 million to Bangladesh September 1, 2023
- Sri Lanka to discontinue QR code based National Fuel Pass from today (September 01) September 1, 2023
- Sinopec Lanka announces retail fuel prices for Sri Lanka September 1, 2023
- 2023 Electoral Register: Deadline today (September 01) to include names September 1, 2023