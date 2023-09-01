Sinopec Lanka announces retail fuel prices for Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on September 1, 2023 - 11:38 am

Sinopec Lanka today (September 01) announced its retail fuel prices for Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, prices are as follows:

Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 358

Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 414

Super Diesel – Rs. 356

Auto Diesel – Rs. 338

Kerosene – Rs. 231

Sinopec Energy Lanka, a Beijing-based leading international petroleum company, has officially commenced its business operations in Sri Lanka by starting fuel supply at its first filling station in Sri Lanka established in Mattegoda, Colombo from August 30, 2023.

Related Articles: