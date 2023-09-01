Sep 01 2023 September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 NoComment

Sinopec Lanka announces retail fuel prices for Sri Lanka

First Sinopec fuel station in Mattegoda Sri Lanka

Sinopec Lanka today (September 01) announced its retail fuel prices for Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, prices are as follows:

  • Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 358
  • Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 414
  • Super Diesel – Rs. 356
  • Auto Diesel – Rs. 338
  • Kerosene – Rs. 231

Sinopec Energy Lanka, a Beijing-based leading international petroleum company, has officially commenced its business operations in Sri Lanka by starting fuel supply at its first filling station in Sri Lanka established in Mattegoda, Colombo from August 30, 2023.

