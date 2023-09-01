2023 Electoral Register: Deadline today (September 01) to include names
The time period granted for voters whose name is not included in the 2023 electoral register to make requests in this regard ends today (September 01).
Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake said the draft of the 2023 electoral register is on display at offices of Grama Seva Officers and divisional secretaries and district election offices.
He added that requests can also be submitted via the official website www.elections.gov.lk
