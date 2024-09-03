Sep 03 2024 September 3, 2024 September 3, 2024 1Comment Report Photo

Sri Lanka to immediately write off all crop loans for farmers

Posted by Editor on September 3, 2024 - 1:35 pm
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe with farmers

FILE PHOTO

The government of Sri Lanka has decided to immediately write off all crop loans taken by farmers.

This move came in response to a request made by several farmer organizations.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that this decision was made with the aim of providing financial relief and support to farmers.

