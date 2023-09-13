Sri Lanka to introduce daily automated fuel price revising system from 2024
Daily automated price revising system will be implemented at all fuel stations under Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) in Sri Lanka from next year, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.
The matter was discussed during a meeting between Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and officials of the CEYPETCO, dealers and other associations.
The focus of the meeting was to improve the stock-taking process within the corporation.
Accordingly, Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said he briefed the dealers on implementing a daily automated price revising system from 2024, and to automate all fuel dispensing and stock taking facilities with new equipment.
Furthermore, discussions have taken place related to dealer margins, the distribution of fuel, future developments and regarding the establishment of new filling stations.
