Sri Lanka Railways informed 84 railway workers to report to work immediately

Posted by Editor on September 13, 2023 - 5:07 pm

Sri Lanka Railways informed 84 railway workers who are currently engaged in a strike to report to work immediately.

The Railway Department said if they fail to report to duty immediately, they will be considered as they have vacated their posts.

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union had launched the strike from midnight on Monday (September 11) over several demands, including amendments to the recruitment process and promotions, which they say have been delayed for nearly five years.

This had resulted in the cancellation of more than a hundred train services, while commuters were gravely affected by the railway strike leading to several tense situations at some railway stations.