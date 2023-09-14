Train strike called off
The Sri Lanka Railways Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union has decided to call off their strike with immediate effect.
The union had decided to call off their strike following discussions held with the Railways General Manager and Transport Ministry officials at the Ministry.
The officials decided to provide a solution within two weeks, therefore, the union decided to call off the strike and return to normalcy by this afternoon (September 14), the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union assured.
The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union had launched the strike from midnight on Monday (September 11) over several demands, including amendments to the recruitment process and promotions, which they say have been delayed for nearly five years.
Due to the strike, commuters were stranded as more than 128 train journeys were cancelled after the drivers withdrew from their duties.
