Underworld figure ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ arrested

Posted by Editor on September 14, 2023 - 9:14 am

Notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ was arrested by Immigration Officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake yesterday evening (September 13).

He had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by SriLankan Airlines flight UL-182 from Kathmandu, Nepal yesterday at 5:46 PM using a fake passport and the Immigration officials have arrested him and are taking statements from him.