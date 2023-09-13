Lasith Malinga makes massive call on Dunith Wellalage’s future

Posted by Editor on September 13, 2023 - 11:58 am

Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga has heaped praise on Dunith Wellalage, after the young spinner had India’s high-profile top-order in a spin with a superb bowling performance at the Asia Cup.

Wellalage picked up his maiden five-wicket haul at senior international level when collecting the outstanding figures of 5/40 against India at the Asia Cup on Tuesday and Malinga was suitably impressed.

Though the result didn’t go our way, I’m proud of my performance on the field. Learning from the best, @babarazam258, whose journey and dedication continue to motivate me. We’ll keep pushing forward and striving for victory.#INDvsSL #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/w045sOXMtp — Dunith Wellalage (@dunithwellalage) September 12, 2023

Malinga took to social media immediately after Sri Lanka’s clash to praise the efforts of Wellalage and the Sri Lanka great believes the young spinner has a bright future ahead of him.

“It’s fair to say that SL played with 12 players today. That’s how good Dunith was,” Malinga wrote.

“He’s got a brilliant head on his young shoulders to go with his all-round skill set.

“I believe he’s on his way to becoming the most important player for SL in ODIs for the next decade.”

It’s fair to say that SL played with 12 players today. That’s how good Dunith was👏

He’s got a brilliant head on his young shoulders to go with his all-round skill set.

I believe he’s on his way to becoming the most important player for SL in ODIs for the next decade❤️#INDvSL — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) September 12, 2023

While Wellalage has only played 13 ODIs for his country thus far, the left-armer looks set to play a a major role in Sri Lanka’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign that commences in India next month.

Wellalage first showed his class by finishing as the leading wicket-taker at last year’s ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with 17 scalps at an average of 13.58.

The 20-year-old built on that promise by collecting the big wickets of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya during his breakout spell at the Asia Cup.

Malinga wasn’t the only international star to be impressed by Wellalage’s performance, with a host of other big names also taking to social media to share their thoughts.

That ball from Wellalage to Gill is a dream ball for any spinner, but most importantly a big endorsement to the triple spin threat.#AsiaCup2023 #INDvsSL — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 12, 2023

Admittedly, the track is a good ally, but Wellalage has been excellent. The promise he showed as a standout U19 cricketer is bearing fruit — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 12, 2023

Solid bowling from this youngster Wellalage. #INDvsSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 12, 2023

While Sri Lanka failed to chase down India’s total of 213, Wellalage capped off an excellent all-round performance by contributing 42* with the bat and picking up the Player of the Match award.

(ICC)