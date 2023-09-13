Army personnel deployed to 32 railway stations in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on September 13, 2023 - 10:12 am

Sri Lanka Army personnel have been deployed to 32 railway stations across the country to ensure the safety and security of the commuters and workers.

Army personnel have been deployed to the Colombo Fort and Maradana Railway stations based on a request made by the Department of Railways.

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union had launched the strike from midnight on Monday (September 11) over several demands, including amendments to the recruitment process and promotions, which they say have been delayed for nearly five years.

This had resulted in the cancellation of more than a hundred train services, while commuters were gravely affected by the railway strike leading to several tense situations at some railway stations.

As multiple trains were cancelled, the trains that were in operation were crammed with passengers. Many commuters were seen train surfing due to overcrowding.

The abrupt trade union action by the railway trade unions resulted in several unfortunate incidents where two commuters lost their lives and one sustained injuries after falling off the train.

Accordingly, an 18-year-old university student died after falling while on the roof of the Colombo-bound Kandy train yesterday (September 12) near Horape railway station.

According to railway sources, another person was injured after he fell from a train at the Bulugahagoda substation last evening (5:45 PM). It was reported that the person was admitted to hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, another person died after falling from the train between Wellawatte and Bambalapitiya train stations on Tuesday (September 11), he was admitted to the Kalubowila hospital.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a gazette notification yesterday (September 12) declaring the public transport services for passengers or goods and the provision and maintenance of facilities for transport services by railway lines as essential services with immediate effect under the Essential Public Service Act.