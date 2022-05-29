Sri Lanka to propose for transfer of Asia Cup 2022 venue

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to propose to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to shift the Asia Cup, scheduled from August 27 to September 11, out of the country as the island is currently reeling under the economic and political crisis.

The SLC will convey the request to ACC president Jay Shah during their meeting on the sidelines of the IPL final on Sunday.

A few members of the cricket board including its president Shammi Silva, are already in Ahmedabad for the summit clash.

It has been learnt that many multiple members of the ACC have said a final decision has not yet been taken but did not rule out the possibility.

“I will have to check, the final decision has not yet been taken,” a non-SLC member of the ACC told Cricbuzz. Notably, Shah had previously mentioned that he has been in touch with the SLC officials. Clarity on the whole matter is expected in the next few days.

The general impression is that the tournament cannot be staged in Lanka in the current scenario and in that case, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bangladesh are the potential alternatives with the former tipped to be the frontrunner.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and UAE will be taking part in the tournament.

However, SLC has no plans to cancel or move its bilateral engagements against Australia and Pakistan. The Australian team will be landing in the island nation in a few days’ time.

(Source: IANS)