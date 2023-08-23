Sri Lanka to provide allowances for kidney patients, disabled and elderly persons from August 25
Sri Lanka’s Treasury has transferred Rs. 2,684 million to all District Secretaries for the month of July for payments of allowances for kidney patients, disabled persons and low-income elderly citizens.
This was announced by Sri Lanka’s Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe through a Twitter message.
The allowance for elderly citizens can be collected from post offices, and the allowances for disabled persons and kidney patients from Divisional Secretariats from Friday (August 25) onwards.
Last week, the state minister said, until a new scheme is prepared, provisions were set aside to pay allowances to kidney patients, disabled persons and elderly citizens unchanged for a total of 647,683 people.
According to him, 517,962 elderly citizens, 88,602 disabled persons and 41,119 kidney patients, including those wait-listed in the Aswesuma welfare benefits program, are given the allowances.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- India will continue developmental assistance to Sri Lanka in every possible area: Jaishankar August 23, 2023
- Sri Lanka declares emergency on drinking water crisis August 23, 2023
- Sri Lanka seeks enhanced air connectivity with India’s Odisha State August 23, 2023
- Two Sri Lankan Parliamentarians suspended after uproar in Parliament of Sri Lanka August 23, 2023
- Sri Lanka to provide allowances for kidney patients, disabled and elderly persons from August 25 August 23, 2023