Two Sri Lankan Parliamentarians suspended after uproar in Parliament of Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on August 23, 2023 - 11:53 am
Two Sri Lankan parliamentarians were suspended from Parliament for the day (August 23).
Accordingly, MPs Nalin Bandara Jayamaha and Wasantha Yapa Bandara were suspended from Parliament following an uproar over an issue of allocating time for oral questions.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena suspended the MPs for rushing towards the Chair and shouting at Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapaksa.
Sri Lanka Parliament was adjourned for 10 minutes as a result.
WEll, both are BANDARA’s no problem. Even they are suspended they will get their salary!