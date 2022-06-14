Jun 14 2022 June 14, 2022 June 15, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka to receive six batches of rice from China

Six batches of rice are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka under China’s 500 million RMB grant to the island nation, the Embassy of China in Colombo said today (June 14).

The first and the second batches are meanwhile scheduled to reach the Colombo Port on the 25th and 30th of June.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Chinese embassy said 10,000 metric tons of rice will be provided to the most needy kids under the “School Meal Program” across Sri Lanka.

