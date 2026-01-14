Sri Lanka to recruit 23,344 graduates to teaching service

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education says steps will be taken to swiftly recruit 23,344 graduates to the teaching service, following recent Cabinet approval, with two competitive examinations to be held for the recruitment process.

The Ministry said the Cabinet has already granted approval for the large-scale recruitment, which aims to address vacancies in the teaching service across the country.

Accordingly, two separate examinations will be conducted to select suitable candidates. One examination will be open to graduates who are currently employed in the public sector. The other examination will be open to all graduates who wish to join the teaching service.

The Ministry of Education stated that candidates who qualify through these examinations will be recruited to the teaching service without delay, based on their performance and eligibility.